3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $294,900

Check out this new home that is a split level with 3bd/1ba/1car. This home features quality construction, tiled backsplash and closet pantry. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low-e windows and architectural shingles. This home will be completed and ready for its new owner by November. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.

