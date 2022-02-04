New construction located in Box Elder, SD listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409. Close to the AFB maingate and the Douglas schools campus. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficientconstruction, low e windows and architectural shingles. The interior features a one level floorplan with open concept living room andkitchen. Kitchen includes a bar and walk-in pantry and quality cabinetry.
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $294,900
