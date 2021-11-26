 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $299,900

Still time to make pick all of your design and color selections! New construction located in Box Elder, SD in the Raiderpointe subdivision. Close to the AFB main gate. Maintenance free exterior and 30 year shingles. The interior features a one level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes an island, walk-in pantry and quality cabinetry. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plane crash victims names released

Plane crash victims names released

The autopsies of the three victims in Sunday's plane crash outside Chadron have been completed and the identities of the victims has been offi…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Now the governor wants to spend $35 million in COVID funds on tourism marketing. How about we use that money to help the people who already li…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 24

Your Two Cents for Nov. 24

Releasing oil will do no good when the local oil barons have a monopoly. I was just on a road trip and found many places where gas was under $…

annie 11 25

Dear Annie: My husband of 50 years had an affair with an old college lover for about a year. Both are in their late 70s. I found out two month…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News