Still time to pick out your design and colors! New construction located in Box Elder, SD Close to the AFB main gate and new Liberty Center. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. The interior features a split level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes a bar and a closet pantry with quality cabinetry. Basement features option for two additional bedrooms and bathroom. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $299,900
