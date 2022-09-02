Great location near Ellsworth AFB! One level ranch style home in the Raiderpointe Subdivision. Featuring 3bd/1ba/1car garage. One level Ranch Style home with open concept living. Low maintenance exterior w 30-year asphalt shingles. Patio off the kitchen for easy access to the back yard. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A student who brandished a toy gun in a parking lot at Stevens High School, resulting in several Rapid City schools being placed in secure sta…
Box Elder police have identified the victim in a Wednesday homicide.
One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash 14 miles south of Deadwood.
State prison inmate Samuel Ross has been placed on escape status.
Sturgis Brown steamrolled Rapid City Central 38-0 in the Rushmore Bowl on Saturday at O’Harra Stadium to win its first season-opener since 2017.
A Box Elder man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a woman Wednesday.
The woman accused of being the getaway car driver in a north Rapid City double homicide earlier this month appeared in court Tuesday on two fe…
All persons of interest in the double homicide of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City are now …
South Dakota Lottery is the first state department to move into the One-Stop Building and will be open to the public Monday.
A new, nearly 700-acre industrial complex in Rapid City will start to take shape as the groundbreaking approaches.