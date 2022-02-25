3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $304,900

New construction located in Box Elder, SD listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409. Close to the AFB main gate and the Douglas schools campus. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. Interior features a split foyer with open upper level living room and kitchen. Kitchen features a bar and walk-in pantry and cabinetry. Upper level features two bedrooms w walk-in closets and a bath. Lower level features one additional finished bedroom with option for second bedroom and bathroom to be finished for additional cost.