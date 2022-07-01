 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $304,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $304,900

New construction located in Box Elder, SD listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. The interior features a one level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes a bar and walk-in pantry and quality cabinetry.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 28

Your Two Cents for June 28

When the special legislative session to consider abortion convenes, it will be a good time to address how prepared our social safety net and w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News