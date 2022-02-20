 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $309,900

New construction located in Box Elder, SD in the Raiderpointe subdivision. Close to the AFB main gate. Maintenance free exterior and 30 year shingles. The interior features a one level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes an island, walk-in pantry and quality cabinetry. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News