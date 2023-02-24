This brand-new home is the perfect opportunity for a new owner to move in and make it their own. Located in Box Elder, SD, it is conveniently situated near the main gate of the AFB. The exterior is designed for low maintenance and features 30-year shingles. Inside, the home boasts a one-level floorplan with an open concept living room and kitchen. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The kitchen is equipped with an island, walk-in pantry, and high-quality cabinetry with soft-close doors. Listed by Kevin Andreson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $309,900
