Listed by Chris Twiggs - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills - Spearfish 605-545-1218. Nestled near the main gate of Ellsworth Air Force Base, this meticulously maintained ranch style home offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a laundry room all on one-level living. The open concept design seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining room, and living room, creating an ideal space for entertaining and enjoying quality family time. The kitchen features a beautiful layout with a large kitchen island with breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space, and pantry. Inside the spacious master bedroom there is an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. A backdoor leads to easy access to the patio and backyard, perfect for grilling, entertaining, or playing. The energy-efficient windows contribute to a comfortable interior while helping to manage energy consumption. Exterior maintenance is a breeze with James Hardie Siding, ensuring durability and a polished look. This property is located within walking distance to the Douglas School District. Don't miss the chance to experience this exceptional ranch style house for yourself. Contact your favorite Realtor today for a showing.