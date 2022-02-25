 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $324,900

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $324,900

New construction located in Box Elder, SD close to the AFB main gate and new Liberty Center. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. The interior features a split level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes a bar and a closet pantry with quality cabinetry. Basement features option for two additional bedrooms and bathroom. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.

