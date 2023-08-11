Welcome to this fantastic ranch-style home, perfectly situated on a corner lot. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.The open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling creates a spacious and inviting atmosphere. The master bedroom comes with a spacious walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Additionally, there are 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom down the hallway. The location is incredibly convenient, with easy access to EAFB. Don't miss the opportunity to see this delightful home; it won't disappoint!Call listing agents Michelle Carr 720-284-4564 and Michael Lhotak 605-209-7635 at Engel & Völkers Black Hills for your personal showing!