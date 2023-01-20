 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $329,900

Experience splendid living in the brand new construction located in Box Elder, SD. Enjoy the convenience of being close to the AFB main gate and the newly developed Liberty Center. With maintenance-free exteriors and energy-efficient 2x6 construction, low-e windows, and architectural shingles, this home is designed with modern amenities in mind. The open concept split-level floorplan boasts a spacious living room and kitchen complete with a bar and a quality cabinetry closet pantry. The basement includes one finished bedroom. Don't miss out on this opportunity, listed by Kevin Andreson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.

