3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $330,000

Still time to pick out your design and colors! New construction located in Box Elder, SD Close to the AFB main gate and new Liberty Center. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. The interior features a split level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes a bar and a closet pantry with quality cabinetry. Basement features option for two additional bedrooms and bathroom. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.