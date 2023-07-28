Welcome to this fantastic ranch-style home, perfectly situated on a corner lot. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.The open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling creates a spacious and inviting atmosphere. The master bedroom comes with a spacious walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Additionally, there are 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom down the hallway. The location is incredibly convenient, with easy access to EAFB. Don't miss the opportunity to see this delightful home; it won't disappoint!Call listing agents Michelle Carr 720-284-4564 and Michael Lhotak 605-209-7635 at Engel & Völkers Black Hills for your personal showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Rapid City state senator may have days to return over $600,000 in COVID-19 relief money paid to her daycare business or face possible court …
Content by Liv Hospitality. Use this handy list as your guide for where to stay in the Black Hills, what first-time rally goers should expect …
Black Hills State of Mining: Wharf expands, Superfund’s future in limbo and looking for lithium in Keystone
This week, a major decision came down regarding mine expansion in the northern Black Hills, and a company announced an exploratory drilling pr…
A Rapid City man accused of running a red light, causing a multivehicle crash, running over a man's foot and then fleeing the scene on Saturda…
Ducheneaux spent her legal career fighting for the rights of tribes, tribal organizations and individuals, including representing the Cheyenne…