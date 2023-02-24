New construction located in Box Elder, SD listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409. Close to the AFB main gate and the Douglas school's campus. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low-e windows and architectural shingles. Interior features a split foyer with open main level living room and kitchen. Kitchen features a bar and walk-in pantry and cabinetry. Main-level features two bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bath. Basement-level features one additional finished bedroom with room for second bedroom and bathroom.