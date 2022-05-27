3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $339,900

Completion middle of June 2022. New construction located in Box Elder, SD in the Raiderpointe subdivision. Close to the AFB main gate. Maintenance free exterior and 30 year shingles. The interior features a one level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes an island, walk-in pantry and quality cabinetry. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.