3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $339,900

This home will be completed October and ready for a new owner! New construction located in Box Elder, SD. Close to the AFB main gate. Maintenance free exterior and 30 year shingles. The interior features a one level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Three beds, two baths and two car garage. Kitchen includes an island, walk-in pantry and quality cabinetry with soft close doors. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.

