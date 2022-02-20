Located MINUTES from Ellsworth AFB & short commute to Rapid City. New Price, Newer Roof & Buyers get to pick the new siding color! Updated home in a quiet neighborhood sitting on a large corner lot that?s fully fenced in with a sprinkler system, mature trees & shrubs. Inside it offers 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car (south facing) garage that's finished. Step into the entry to be greeted by soaring ceilings, spacious kitchen w/quartz countertops, beautiful backsplash & open concept design. Indoor/outdoor entertaining is enjoyable with 2 private walk out patios off the dining & basement. Offering 2 living spaces, 1 up & 1 down, this home is meant to sprawl out. Spacious master bed with a walk in closet & Jack/Jill bathroom. Tasteful paint colors, high end flooring, new carpet & large, bright windows. Call today to schedule your appointment!
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $347,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police department and the FBI are investigating the deaths of two missing women found in the past week.
PIERRE | Some customers of South Dakota's only medical marijuana dispensary are being arrested across the state, despite having tribal-issued …
One man is dead after a shooting at a bar in downtown Rapid City at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Three people have been arrested and face charges related to overnight thefts and pursuits in Pennington County.
Police are investigating two unattended deaths in north Rapid City.
Police arrested a Wyoming school bus driver taking high school students to an activity in South Dakota on suspicion of driving under the influ…
If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…
I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…
Content by Elevate Rapid City. Discover all that awaits you and your career in Rapid City, South Dakota and the Black Hills region.