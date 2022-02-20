3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $347,500

Located MINUTES from Ellsworth AFB & short commute to Rapid City. New Price, Newer Roof & Buyers get to pick the new siding color! Updated home in a quiet neighborhood sitting on a large corner lot that?s fully fenced in with a sprinkler system, mature trees & shrubs. Inside it offers 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car (south facing) garage that's finished. Step into the entry to be greeted by soaring ceilings, spacious kitchen w/quartz countertops, beautiful backsplash & open concept design. Indoor/outdoor entertaining is enjoyable with 2 private walk out patios off the dining & basement. Offering 2 living spaces, 1 up & 1 down, this home is meant to sprawl out. Spacious master bed with a walk in closet & Jack/Jill bathroom. Tasteful paint colors, high end flooring, new carpet & large, bright windows. Call today to schedule your appointment!