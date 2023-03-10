Discover your dream home at Raider Pointe, a new construction community minutes from Ellsworth Airforce Base. This ranch-style home boasts quality construction, including a maintenance-free exterior, 2x6 energy-efficient framing, low-e windows, and architectural shingles. The kitchen is at the center of the home with an island and closet pantry for ample storage. The master suite features a spa-like bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in closet. Listed by Kevin Andreson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $349,900
