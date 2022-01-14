New construction located in Box Elder, SD in the Raiderpointe subdivision. Close to the AFB main gate. Maintenance free exterior and 30 year shingles. The interior features a one level floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes an island, walk-in pantry and quality cabinetry. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $349,900
