 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $350,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $350,000

****Listed by Mike Bulich with Keller Williams Realty BH-605-786-8107**** Reduce your stress! Take a look at this great home - move-in ready and conveniently located to shopping, I-90, Rapid city and Ellsworth AFB! Home is only 3 years old and features an open floorplan, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, semi-custom cabinets, and main floor laundry room. Lower level offers a finished bedroom and bathroom. The rest of the basement is unfinished, but much of the work has been started - add the final finishing touches for instant equity in your new home!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News