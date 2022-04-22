****Listed by Mike Bulich with Keller Williams Realty BH-605-786-8107**** Reduce your stress! Take a look at this great home - move-in ready and conveniently located to shopping, I-90, Rapid city and Ellsworth AFB! Home is only 3 years old and features an open floorplan, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, semi-custom cabinets, and main floor laundry room. Lower level offers a finished bedroom and bathroom. The rest of the basement is unfinished, but much of the work has been started - add the final finishing touches for instant equity in your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $350,000
