3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $359,900

New construction located in Box Elder, SDClose to the AFB main gate and new Liberty Center. Features modern building amenities -maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. The interior features a splitlevel floorplan with open concept living room and kitchen. Kitchen includes a bar and a closet pantry with quality cabinetry. Basementfeatures option for an additional bedroom and bathroom that can be built for additional cost. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller WilliamsBlack Hills 605-646-5409. Pictures in listing are from a similar home.

