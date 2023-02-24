Great location near Ellsworth AFB! One level ranch style home in the Raiderpointe Subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 baths and a spacious 3 stall garage. Offers open concept living with kitchen featuring closet pantry and center island. Low maintenance exterior with 30-year asphalt shingles. Patio off the dining room for easy access to the back yard. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $359,900
