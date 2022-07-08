3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $379,400

New construction home located at Raider Pointe, located minutes from Ellsworth Airforce Base. Ranch style with basement featuring quality construction. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. Kitchen features island and walk-in pantry giving you lots of storage. Master bedroom features master bath with double sinks and walk in closet. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409