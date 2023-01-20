 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $379,900

This ranch-style home boasts spacious living on a large lot, with top-notch construction. The open-concept layout features a kitchen with an island and a pantry for ample storage. The main level offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an additional bedroom on the lower level. The basement also offers the potential to finish an additional bedroom and bathroom. The property also includes a convenient three-car garage. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and backing up to an open lot. Listed by Kevin Andreson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.

