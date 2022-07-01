New construction home located at Raider Pointe, located minutes from Ellsworth Airforce Base. Ranch style with basement featuring quality construction. Features modern building amenities - maintenance free exterior and 2x6 energy efficient construction, low e windows and architectural shingles. Kitchen features island and walk-in pantry giving you lots of storage. Master bedroom features master bath with double sinks and walk in closet. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of Rapid City’s oldest families is selling its almost 4,300 acres for future growth as the region continues to expand.
Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange pressed his temples and forehead after a 10-minute recess before he issued a 21-year prison sentence t…
Two dome-shaped, clear objects were spotted over Rapid City Monday, refracting light and drifting in and out of view.
The former owner of Thirsty's restaurant in downtown Rapid City was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning to start his 13-month…
One person is dead following a Thursday night head-on collision near the intersection of East Boulevard North and East North Street in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS | Former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, in his first public comments since being removed from office last week, a…
Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as South Dakota Attorney General effective Tuesday.
A 71-year-old West Chester, Pennsylvania, woman was injured Wednesday at Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake.
A Rapid City resident filed a code of conduct complaint against Rapid City Council member Pat Jones alleging intentional and malicious libel.
When the special legislative session to consider abortion convenes, it will be a good time to address how prepared our social safety net and w…