3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $399,000

Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers island and closet pantry for ample storage. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Great three car garage. Home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac and backs up to an open lot. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409