3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $399,900

Home will be completed by September 2022! Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers island and closet pantry for ample storage. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Great three car garage. Home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac and backs up to an open lot. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409