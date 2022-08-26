Ranch style home on large lot with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers island and closet pantry for ample storage. Home offers 2 completed bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level, one bed lower level and option to finish 1 bedroom and additional bathroom in the basement. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $404,900
