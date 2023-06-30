Listed by Holly Glatt, 605-641-4425, Keller Williams Realty. Check out this 2021 Kaski built home located on 5.44 acres in the beautiful, peaceful Sunset Ranch subdivision - just 30 mins to Rapid City, 8 mins to I-90 and 10 minutes to EAFB! This custom built home offers a modern, open living space with shiplap gas fireplace, rustic metal railing, LVT flooring, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of natural light! Kitchen with solid surface countertops, gas range, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom with walk in closet, attached bathroom has tiled surround. Basement is partially finished with a huge family room, bedroom and full bathroom. Remaining basement can be finished to suit your needs - egress window for bedroom option. The attached 2- car garage is oversized. This 5+ acre lot is flat with so many opportunities and common area in back from creek, no back neighbors! Chickens allowed! Bring your horses, cattle, llamas, or donkeys (1 head per 2 acres!). Buyer & buyers agent to verify MLS info and measurements