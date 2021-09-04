1.5 Miles South of Nemo - LOCATION - Very rare to have a property in this area to come on the market. Forest Service on three sides of the property, Estes Creek runs through the corner of the property. Beautiful views from your kitchen window. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached two car garage. In 1997 all electric, plumbing, insulation and sheetrock was updated. New seamless gutters approx. 2 years ago. New roof in 2021. Knotty Cherry wood cabinets in the kitchen. Native Slate stone in the kitchen. New Wood forced air furnace installed in 2013. Furnace is an open ended 24" flexible duct blows through a duct into the crawl space under the house and heat rises through the floor into the house. The wood furnace is controlled by two thermostat, in the kitchen and the living room. Chimney was cleaned on May 28,2021. The gas fireplace needs some repair and to the owners best knowledge believes it is a thermo coupler. There is a gas hookup outside of the house but will need a propane tank.
3 Bedroom Home in Deadwood - $414,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Custer State Park reminds visitors to give bison their space after a woman was tossed by an animal on Saturday.
- Updated
This Covid thing has really hit home with me in the past week. I am a proud supporter of the Constitution, the flag, our freedom to choose. I …
- Updated
A Rapid City man was arrested early Thursday morning for robbing Family Fare Supermarket, according to a news release from the Rapid City Poli…
At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting for Rapid City Area Schools, the Board plans to consider several new policies and adjust or delete wel…
- Updated
Police suspect a medical event for a crash on Fifth and St. Joseph streets Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
Pennington County had more than twice as many cases than any other county in the state, according to Tuesday's report from the South Dakota De…
- Updated
Rumbles from the motorcycles and rock shows of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have hardly cleared from the Black Hills of South Dakota, and the …
- Updated
PINE RIDGE | A Pine Ridge man is in custody after he exchanged gunfire with officers from the Oglala Sioux Tribe after a standoff that lasted …
- Updated
The Rapid City man accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux on Friday is being held without bond at the Pennington County…
- Updated
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 579 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing active cases to 5,370. In Pennington County,…