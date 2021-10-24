LOCATION - Very rare to have a property in this area to come on the market. Forest Service on three sides of the property, Estes Creek runs through the corner of the property. Beautiful views from your kitchen window. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached two car garage. In 1997 all electric, plumbing, insulation and sheetrock was updated. New seamless gutters approx. 2 years ago. New roof in 2021. Knotty Cherry wood cabinets in the kitchen. Native Slate stone in the kitchen. New Wood forced air furnace installed in 2013. Furnace is an open ended 24" flexible duct blows through a duct into the crawl space under the house and heat rises through the floor into the house. The wood furnace is controlled by two thermostat, in the kitchen and the living room. Chimney was cleaned on May 28,2021. The gas fireplace needs some repair and to the owners best knowledge believes it is a thermo coupler. There is a gas hookup outside of the house but will need a propane tank.
3 Bedroom Home in Deadwood - $489,000
