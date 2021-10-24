 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Deadwood - $489,000

3 Bedroom Home in Deadwood - $489,000

LOCATION - Very rare to have a property in this area to come on the market. Forest Service on three sides of the property, Estes Creek runs through the corner of the property. Beautiful views from your kitchen window. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached two car garage. In 1997 all electric, plumbing, insulation and sheetrock was updated. New seamless gutters approx. 2 years ago. New roof in 2021. Knotty Cherry wood cabinets in the kitchen. Native Slate stone in the kitchen. New Wood forced air furnace installed in 2013. Furnace is an open ended 24" flexible duct blows through a duct into the crawl space under the house and heat rises through the floor into the house. The wood furnace is controlled by two thermostat, in the kitchen and the living room. Chimney was cleaned on May 28,2021. The gas fireplace needs some repair and to the owners best knowledge believes it is a thermo coupler. There is a gas hookup outside of the house but will need a propane tank.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

I am so disappointed in how the city handled the hazardous material drop-off. Many of us wasted precious hours and expensive gas to do the rig…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News