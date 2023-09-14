Ultimate Getaway - Go back in time with the Historic Ghost Canyon Getaway in the incredible Ghost Canyon area of the Black Hills. This set of properties (two parcels) is located in the highly sought after Ghost Canyon Road area. (County maintained). Only minutes from Custer State Park, Mt Rushmore, Playhouse Road, Town of Keystone and Hermosa. Having the Black Hills National Forest across the road gives you access to trails, hunting, hiking, riding, wildlife watching and so much more. The 18.4 acres of fenced land offers room for animals, gardens, hardwood trees, fruit trees, seasonal stream and hay meadows all in a serene, beautiful setting with stunning views. The property is loaded with history going back to the late 1800’s. It features a home, rental cabins (4 of them), barn, corrals, storage sheds, workshop, and RV hookups. This offering has two parcels with the Home and 16 plus acres on one parcel and the rental cabins located on the adjacent 1.45-acre parcel. Lots of remodeling both with the home and cabins. The current owners offer rental cabins year-round which provide a nice supplement income to the property while enjoying their rural lifestyle. Note: sellers are offering a $25K allowance to finish 2nd bath and redo hardwood floors. Listed with Integrity Realty Team – Jim and June Peterson 605-574-4444