3 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $195,000

Manufactured home on a permanent foundation offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and just under 1,500sqft! *Don't miss the Tempra Tankless electric water heater and new roof and gutters *Large living room serves as the center of this home, with bedrooms on one end and the kitchen and dining area on the other *Vaulted ceilings, large windows and great natural light compliment this space *Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, black stainless Whirlpool appliances and 2dining areas *Master suite with 4-piece ensuite bathroom and walk in closet *2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete this home*Laundry area with access to back yard *Fully privacy fenced back yard with shed for added storage *Detached 2-car garage is oversized and has bonus workspace and rafter storage *Flat corner lot with mature trees. Located close proximity to the fairgrounds, local businesses and Hermosa Elementary and Middle School- call today!