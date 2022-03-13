3 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $310,000

Listed by Craig Crews, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-858-1051. One level living home and only 12 minutes from Rapid City. Thishome has smart siding, vinyl tile in the kitchen dining and living rooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances areincluded. The large master bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom. Home is connected to city utilities and has a sprinkler system.