Nice 3 bed/2 bath one level home in Hermosa. Vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, master suite. 28x23 garage is insulated and sheet rocked. Large backyard was recently sodded, and new privacy fence installed along with a 16x12 storage shed. Sprinkler system. Air purification and water purification systems installed. All appliances recently upgraded! Google nest to run the thermostat. Just a block or two from the grocery store!