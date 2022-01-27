Call Sandy Donahue 605-645-7860 with Re/Max in the HIlls to view this Beautiful property overlooking the scenic valley. This well built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has the extra amenities for comfort and relaxation. Walk in the lower level to view the large heated garage with shelving for the man cave and plenty of room with 1040 sq ft for additional vehicles. Step in to the home to view a large kitchen with abundance of cupboards and a large breakfast bar for guest, wall oven, gas cooktop, large dining area with patio doors out to the covered deck. The master bedroom and a bathroom on this level. Upstairs you will find a large living area with beautiful rock gas fireplace, large windows to encompass the views, comfortable seating area. 2 bedrooms and bathroom adjoin this room. Walk out the living area to the large deck to view the surrounding hills.
3 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $625,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
South Dakota touts itself as a business-friendly state. That enticed Steve Saint to relocate from Colorado to buy Fort WeLikIt Family Campgrou…
At about 12:48 a.m., Saturday the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call requesting medical services for 43-year-old Destiny Dawn Rog…
PIERRE | A Republican-dominated South Dakota House committee on Friday rejected Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to require public schools to have …
Please contact your state legislator regarding the proposed campground at Custer State Park. It is wrong on so many levels and they are trying…
Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.
A teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a loaded firearm to a basketball game at Douglas High School in Box Elder.
Rapid City Police are currently seeking the public's help to locate 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis.He has been identified as the suspect in last …
PIERRE | South Dakota's Republican-controlled House on Monday signaled its lawmakers want more power to look into settlement agreements after …
The former cross country head coach at Rapid City Central High School had his teaching certificate revoked last week by state education offici…
Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…