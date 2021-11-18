Call Sandy Donahue 605-645-7860 with Re/Max in the HIlls to view this Beautiful property overlooking the scenic valley. This well built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has the extra amenities for comfort and relaxation. Walk in the lower level to view the large heated garage with shelving for the man cave and plenty of room with 1040 sq ft for additional vehicles. Step in to the home to view a large kitchen with abundance of cupboards and a large breakfast bar for guest, wall oven, gas cooktop, large dining area with patio doors out to the covered deck. The master bedroom and a bathroom on this level. Upstairs you will find a large living area with beautiful rock gas fireplace, large windows to encompass the views, comfortable seating area. 2 bedrooms and bathroom adjoin this room. Walk out the living area to the large deck to view the surrounding hills.
3 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $650,000
