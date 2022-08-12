 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $699,000

BRAND SPANKING NEW! Come see this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in the so popular Box Canyon area! 2021 CHAMPION ODYSSEY 32X68 and all new appliances – warranties all around for great peace of mind. Plus brand new oversized 3 car garage! Relaxing open floor plan with lots of built-ins. Set on a 2.85 acre lot on nicely maintained Saddle Ridge Road. This is quite the maintenance free package for the best in easy restful living. A wonderful place to base you Black Hills adventures from! Near Custer State Park and the best attractions. Just a great place to call home!

