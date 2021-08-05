 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $759,000

SERENITY AND SECLUSION! NO COVENANTS. NO HOA's. Listed by Stacy Domogalski, Keller Williams of the Black Hills 307-680-5921. This remarkable 3-bedroom home, nestled on 5.84 acres in Box Canyon, is just 4 miles west of Hermosa and a short 25 min drive from Rapid City. From the time you enter this pristine home, you'll immediately notice the 10' high ceilings in the living / dining room combo and the 6x5 double hung windows. The gourmet kitchen features solid oak cabinets, double ovens and sinks, and a new dishwasher. Located on the main level is a half bath, laundry room with a custom-built pedestal for the washer and dryer, and a 10x6 walk-in pantry. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a 4x8 walk in shower. This home offers solid oak doors throughout. In the walkout basement you will be presented with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, large family room, safe room, pellet stove, and an additional 12x26 space for an office or workout area. Enjoy your morning coffee on one of the two 14x14 decks and your evenings next to the custom built fire pit.

