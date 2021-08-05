SERENITY AND SECLUSION! NO COVENANTS. NO HOA's. Listed by Stacy Domogalski, Keller Williams of the Black Hills 307-680-5921. This remarkable 3-bedroom home, nestled on 5.84 acres in Box Canyon, is just 4 miles west of Hermosa and a short 25 min drive from Rapid City. From the time you enter this pristine home, you'll immediately notice the 10' high ceilings in the living / dining room combo and the 6x5 double hung windows. The gourmet kitchen features solid oak cabinets, double ovens and sinks, and a new dishwasher. Located on the main level is a half bath, laundry room with a custom-built pedestal for the washer and dryer, and a 10x6 walk-in pantry. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a 4x8 walk in shower. This home offers solid oak doors throughout. In the walkout basement you will be presented with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, large family room, safe room, pellet stove, and an additional 12x26 space for an office or workout area. Enjoy your morning coffee on one of the two 14x14 decks and your evenings next to the custom built fire pit.
3 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $759,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane Friday at Rapid City Regional Airport.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
- Updated
A disbarred lawyer who pleaded guilty to five of 57 charges regarding wire fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud, will serve 30 months in fe…
- Updated
The body of a woman who was reported missing on July 6 has been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
One person died and another person was injured Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles that occurred near Keystone.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a large drug bust has netted millions of dollars in illegal drugs, guns and cash.
- Updated
A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…