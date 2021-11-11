3 Bedroom Home in Hermosa - $925,000

Listed by Will Dixon, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-390-1140. This one of a kind 3 bed, 3 bath home with a is situated on 6.99acres. Home improvements and features include: *New Generac 22kw generator with 10-year transferable warranty *3 hiking trails(private) on the property *Private well and septic *PRIVACY - can't see neighbors *Unheard of 1900 sq feet covered outdoor living space*2 big screen outdoor TVs *6-7 person saltwater spa bought in 2020 *Custom made 16 person outdoor bar and grilling area with grill,smoker, hot dog roller and wine frridge with an Oregon Blue Pine slab countertop *Newly installed bug wood (blue pine) ceiling patio*Newly installed wrought iron outdoor chandelier *Newly installed 72" ceiling fans on patio *Custom made Kentucky bourbon barrel fireplace wall - genuine charred bourbon barrel staves from Kentucky that have been scrapped, cleaned, sanded, preserved with tongue oil and individual cut *Custom made live edge epoxy counter in lounge with turquoise epoxy river *New Bosch dishwasher in lounge *3-4 person indoor sauna *2 wood burning stone fireplaces *4 car garage with floor drains plus 2 stall detached garage *Master suite *Large walk in closet and walk inshower *ALL ONE LEVEL *Beautiful epoxy cement floors *Handicap accessible *Home would work great as a VRBO - furnishings areavailable for additional price if desired Be on vacation every night and weekend!