3 Bedroom Home in Hill City - $969,000

Live in the center of the beautiful Black Hills in this Amazing Log home! This home features Cathedral Ceilings with Spectacular log accents, gourmet kitchen with a large granite top breakfast bar, formal dining area, Master bed with bath and the Show piece is this 40ft rock fireplace in the corner of the living room. Upstairs features a lovely loft sitting area with nice views from the massive windows, 2 more bedrooms and a bath.. Step out the side door onto the deck that adjoins the top of the Double car garage where there is a studio apartment that could be rented or to have extra space for the friends and family. The home sits back against the hillside and has great views out front. Sitting on 1.18 landscaped acres. Make this your forever home! Centrally located with easy access to the Hwy. 20 miles to Rapid City and 5 miles to Hill City. Walking distance to 3 forks restaurant and convenience store.