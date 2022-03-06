3 Bedroom Home in Keystone - $1,500,000

This wonderfully unique property for sale near Keystone, South Dakota includes two homes, a main house built in 1996 and a cottage built in 2018 nestled at the base of a granite and pine encrusted hill that provides a view of Mount Rushmore once at the top. The location of the property offers great access to Keystone and Custer State Park being located 4 miles due east from Keystone and 8 miles north of Custer State Park. Deadwood is located 53 miles from the property. The main floor of the main house features a kitchen and dining room designed for entertaining and a master suite with two walk-in closets, a large walk-in shower and a jet tub. The main floor also has a laundry room, living room, 1/2 bath, and a wrap-around porch that can be used for additional living space. The front entry of the main house opens into a two story foyer with a staircase leading upstairs along with doorways to living areas of the main level. The second level has 2 bedrooms, a hobby room, a full bathroom and an open area perfect for a library or home office. â€‹ The main house has a 6'+ high crawlspace with a concrete floor that is accessed from the main level. The cottage optimizes space with its smart, open design taking advantage of the surrounding view of the Black Hills with large energy efficient windows. The cottage has a full kitchen, living room, bedroom, laundry area, and bathroom on the main level. There is a large open loft on the second level. â€‹ The property also has a small greenhouse with a garden area, a heated shed, and a chicken coop. â€‹ Both homes are on a well with potable water, and are also ready for power interruptions being direct wired to a 25,000 watt propane generator that can be turned on from a switch in the garage. The main house also has a propane stove for backup heat. â€‹ These homes are designed with energy efficiency in mind with high quality windows and higher than required insulation in the walls and attic/ceiling!! â€‹ Lot Size: 7.1 Acres