3 Bedroom Home in Keystone - $589,900

Beautiful home tucked away in the Pine and Aspen trees with granite outcroppings and wildlife in every direction. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has been meticulously cared for and upgraded. Upgrades in the last few years include a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops, tile back splash and black stainless appliances, new windows, new roof, some new lighting, new deck, concrete patio, new siding, new exterior stone on fireplace and remodeled bathrooms. The walk out lower level features a family room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom/laundry room, large storage area and fireplace with stone surround. The beautiful spiral wood staircase takes you to the main level that features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, stone fireplace, large windows, updated 1/2 bath, office, and access to the large wrap around deck. Continue up the spiral staircase to the large upper level loft/master bedroom with beautiful pine ceilings, remodeled bathroom, walk in closet, and access to the deck. The large shop also has new siding and windows and is perfect for just about any hobby you might have. A section of the shop is setup as a very nice dog kennel. The garage also features a heated bathroom, two 1200 gallon tanks for water in a foam insulated room, and a large hay loft that would be perfect for a wood shop.