Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center of Sturgis, 605-490-3045. Beautiful home tucked away in the Pine and Aspen trees with granite outcroppings and wildlife in every direction. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has been meticulously cared for and upgraded. Upgrades in the last few years include a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops, tile back splash and black stainless appliances, new windows, new roof, some new lighting, new deck, concrete patio, new siding, new exterior stone on fireplace and remodeled bathrooms. The walk out lower level features a family room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom/laundry room, large storage area and fireplace with stone surround. The beautiful spiral wood staircase takes you to the main level that features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, stone fireplace, large windows, updated 1/2 bath, office, and access to the large wrap around deck. Continue up the spiral staircase to the large upper level loft/master bedroom with beautiful pine ceilings, remodeled bathroom, walk in closet, and access to the deck. The large shop also has new siding and windows and is perfect for just about any hobby you might have. A section of the shop is setup as a very nice dog kennel. The garage also features a heated bathroom, two 1200 gallon tanks for water in a foam insulated room, and a large hay loft that would be perfect for a wood shop.
3 Bedroom Home in Keystone - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man in his 20s was ejected from a Chevy Suburban after being struck by a Dodge Stratus that was fleeing from police.
- Updated
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a drowning at Pactola Reservoir.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
- Updated
The Rapid City Area Schools Education Center was standing-room only as four new members of the Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education wer…
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
The July 26 annual meeting of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education saw two distinct boards making decisions on behalf of the school …
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
- Updated
A north Rapid City home was destroyed during an early Wednesday morning fire, officials said.
- Updated
U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss the indictment of a man charged with health care fraud and acqu…
- Updated
Four city and county agencies pulled an individual from the Memorial Park pond Tuesday after an hour of searching.