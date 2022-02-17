3 Bedroom Home in Keystone - $699,000

BLACK HILLS TREASURE! One-of-a-kind property for the one-of-a-kind buyer! Historic Cabin w/16+ acres that takes almost a mile of beautiful Iron Creek! Mostly surrounded by USFS. This property has a nostalgic "step back in time" feel. Park at the road by the original homestead cabin and stroll along the path lit by antique streetlights to start your adventure. Some of the original Glendale Mine foundations/beams are incorporated into the cabin and landscaping. Rock walls behind cabin are from original mill/tramway circa 1889. Most all the furniture & treasures stay with the home. And they come with great stories including the story of why one has to walk out on the covered porch to enter the bathroom having it's roots in a long ago commitment by Dick Knecht’s dad to never have a bathroom in the cabin–a great compromise between mom and dad. :) And there is a way to put a door into the cabin, but these owners decided not to do that. The cabin itself sits overlooking year-round Iron Creek. There is a brand new “screen porch” house on the creek & a fabulous outdoor living area. Cabin also has a large 3 season screened in porch. Just listen to the creek babble on!! Follow the path along creek by another old cabin to a working pitcher pump for a drink of water! Successful buyer will be introduced to Dick Knecht as he & his family owned this cabin since 1929 till a couple of years ago and most of the treasures and stories are his. He has drawn up a plan for master bedroom/bath, too.