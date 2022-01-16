Nemo's Historic Cottage is a USFS leased property next to the old school house that may be lived in for 6 months of the year. This adorable cottage was built in the early 1900's and has been beautifully maintained and improved over the years. Recently the interior has been repainted and the wood floors resurfaced. This one and a half story cottage has the master bedroom (queen bed) and a sitting room upstairs (two twins) and the main floor consists of a full-size kitchen and bath, laundry room, and living area that opens to a wrap around covered porch. The wrap around porch has several lounge areas and a dining table. The main level has a back bunk room with two sturdy built-in bunks. The front porch has a beautiful view of the mountain and the back porch opens to a large wonderful lawn with several ancient Ponderosa Pines. Property borders USFS land. Buyer is purchasing cottage only and USFS provides lease.
3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $218,000
