 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $225,000

Nemo's Historic Cottage is a USFS leased property next to the old school house that may be lived in for 6 months of the year. This adorable cottage was built in the early 1900's and has been beautifully maintained and improved over the years. Recently the interior has been repainted and the wood floors resurfaced. This one and a half story cottage has the master bedroom (fits a queen bed) and a sitting room upstairs (fits two twins) and the main floor consists of a full-size kitchen and bath, laundry room, and living area that opens to a wrap around covered porch. The wrap around porch has room for several lounge areas and a dining table. The main level has a back bunk room with two sturdy built-in bunks. The front porch has a beautiful view of the mountain and the back porch opens to a large wonderful lawn with several ancient Ponderosa Pines. Property borders USFS land. Buyer is purchasing cottage only and USFS provides lease. These types of properties were made available by the government so that people can affordably experience living in National Forests and families usually hand these properties down to their family. The cottage is being sold unfurnished. Possession October 1st, 2022.

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News