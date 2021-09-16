 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $650,000

Beautiful meadow setting bordered by the national forest. Pond with 7.22 acres. Located just off Vanocker Canyon Road. 3 bedroom,2 bath, 1494 Square feet on the mail floor with a full unfinished basement with large windows to let in amazing light.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

Rather than a $125 payment for getting the shot, why not withhold the $1,000 bonus for those who are not vaccinated? I cannot believe that fir…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News