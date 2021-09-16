Beautiful meadow setting bordered by the national forest. Pond with 7.22 acres. Located just off Vanocker Canyon Road. 3 bedroom,2 bath, 1494 Square feet on the mail floor with a full unfinished basement with large windows to let in amazing light.
3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $650,000
