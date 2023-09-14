This property is located in a desirable location and offers a variety of features and amenities. Here's a detailed description: The house is framed with 2x8 lumber and has 3x8" butt and pass log siding, giving it a rustic and charming appearance. The house spans approximately 2,900 square feet and consists of 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. There are 2 full baths and 2 half baths, with the downstairs bathroom already plumbed for a tub/shower installation. The property boasts a covered walkout porch and three decks, providing ample outdoor living space and opportunities to enjoy the surrounding views. The house features a spacious great room with a stone fireplace, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere for gatherings and relaxation. Upstairs, there is an extended loft area, which can serve as a versatile space for various purposes. The lower level of the house includes a full workshop for DIY projects and a home gym area for exercise and fitness enthusiasts. The property is equipped with an 11,000kw home generator, ensuring continuous power supply. Central air conditioning. The house includes 36" solid pine doors, providing wheelchair accessibility and convenience. The house offers granite countertops and premium vinyl plank flooring, adding elegance and durability to the interior.